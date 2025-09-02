Markets
BAX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAX, NFLX, META

September 02, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total of 179,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 236.1% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 92,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 43,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1210 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 154,592 contracts, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares or approximately 150.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 6,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,400 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

