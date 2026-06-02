Markets
AVT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVT, LLY, OKLO

June 02, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 14,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.5% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,400 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 34,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 151,474 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVT options, LLY options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AVT Split History-> Institutional Holders of AVT-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVT
LLY
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.