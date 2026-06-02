Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVT, LLY, OKLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 14,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.5% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,400 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 34,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 151,474 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVT options, LLY options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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