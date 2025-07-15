Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, GOOG, MS

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 135,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, GOOG options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FTDR Average Annual Return
AGAE Historical Stock Prices
KEY DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.