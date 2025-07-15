Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, GOOG, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 119,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 8,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 135,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

