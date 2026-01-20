Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, CVS, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 160,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 30,530 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 13,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 32,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

