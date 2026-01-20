Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, CVS, V

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 30,530 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 13,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 32,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, CVS options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Closed End Funds List
Institutional Holders of FNGS
HBC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.