Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, CNK, KTOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 111,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 8,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) options are showing a volume of 19,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,200 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 10,814 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

