Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ADBE, HOOD

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 31,870 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 137,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
