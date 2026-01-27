Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ADBE, HOOD

January 27, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 178,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 8,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 31,870 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 137,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ADBE options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

