Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVAV, AMKR, ALAB

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 29,611 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 39,711 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, AMKR options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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