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AVAV

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVAV, AMKR, ALAB

April 21, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 9,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 29,611 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 39,711 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, AMKR options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 DuPont MACD
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return-> DuPont MACD-> Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVAV
AMKR
ALAB

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