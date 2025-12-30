Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTS, HLF, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 81,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 5,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,400 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 46,073 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, HLF options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.