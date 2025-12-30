Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTS, HLF, SBUX

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 46,073 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, HLF options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RXO YTD Return
VRTX DMA
AEP Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.