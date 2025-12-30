Markets
ASTS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTS, HLF, SBUX

December 30, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 81,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 5,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,400 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 46,073 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, HLF options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RXO YTD Return
 VRTX DMA
 AEP Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RXO YTD Return-> VRTX DMA-> AEP Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
HLF
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.