Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTE, RBRK, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), where a total volume of 1,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of ASTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of ASTE. Below is a chart showing ASTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 30,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTE options, RBRK options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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