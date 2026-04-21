Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTE, RBRK, ZM

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 30,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTE options, RBRK options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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