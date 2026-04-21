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ASTE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASTE, RBRK, ZM

April 21, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), where a total volume of 1,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of ASTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of ASTE. Below is a chart showing ASTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 28,901 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 30,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTE options, RBRK options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Shares
 Funds Holding EYES
 Short Interest History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Shares-> Funds Holding EYES-> Short Interest History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTE
RBRK
ZM

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