Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARRY, MPW, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), where a total of 27,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 12,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 37,665 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,780 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARRY options, MPW options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.