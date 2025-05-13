Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARRY, MPW, AMAT

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 37,665 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,780 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
