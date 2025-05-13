Markets
ARRY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARRY, MPW, AMAT

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), where a total of 27,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 37,665 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,780 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARRY options, MPW options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
