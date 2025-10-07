Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARES, LEU, PG

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 6,468 contracts, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,130 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 14,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
