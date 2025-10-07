Markets
ARES

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARES, LEU, PG

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 9,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 910,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 6,468 contracts, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,130 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 14,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
