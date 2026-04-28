Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, HUM, DK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total of 3,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.1% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 290,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 17,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 10,079 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, HUM options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.