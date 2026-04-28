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ARCB

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, HUM, DK

April 28, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total of 3,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.1% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 290,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 17,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 10,079 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, HUM options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheapest Stocks Right Now
 Institutional Holders of RNAC
 Analyst Least Favorites

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheapest Stocks Right Now-> Institutional Holders of RNAC-> Analyst Least Favorites-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARCB
HUM
DK

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