Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, HUM, DK

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 17,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 10,079 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, HUM options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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