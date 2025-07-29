Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AR, CROX, UGI

July 29, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

July 29, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total volume of 24,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,400 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 4,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) saw options trading volume of 6,737 contracts, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of UGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,900 underlying shares of UGI. Below is a chart showing UGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

