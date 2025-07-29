Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AR, CROX, UGI

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 4,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) saw options trading volume of 6,737 contracts, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of UGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,900 underlying shares of UGI. Below is a chart showing UGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AR options, CROX options, or UGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
