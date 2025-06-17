Markets
APPS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, AAPL, LRCX

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 73,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 691,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 33,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 116,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 23,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPS options, AAPL options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of IAUX
 ZGEN Videos
 LKM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of IAUX-> ZGEN Videos-> LKM Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APPS
AAPL
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.