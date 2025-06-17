Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, AAPL, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 73,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 12,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 691,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 33,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 116,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 23,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

