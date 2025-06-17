Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, AAPL, LRCX

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 691,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 33,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 116,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 23,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
