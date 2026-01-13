Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, FR, WGO

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) options are showing a volume of 20,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 230.6% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 15,091 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 198.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
