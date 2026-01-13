Markets
APPN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, FR, WGO

January 13, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total of 22,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 340.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 672,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 22,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) options are showing a volume of 20,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 230.6% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 15,091 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 198.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, FR options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Yield Charts
 AMFW Options Chain
 ETFs Holding UCP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Yield Charts-> AMFW Options Chain-> ETFs Holding UCP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APPN
FR
WGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.