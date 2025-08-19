Markets
APP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, THO, TH

August 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 66,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 7,971 contracts, representing approximately 797,100 underlying shares or approximately 107.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 3,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, THO options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ken Griffin Stock Picks
 Funds Holding NRO
 Institutional Holders of RCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> Funds Holding NRO-> Institutional Holders of RCG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
THO
TH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.