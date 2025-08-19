Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, THO, TH

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 7,971 contracts, representing approximately 797,100 underlying shares or approximately 107.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 3,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, THO options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ken Griffin Stock Picks
Funds Holding NRO
Institutional Holders of RCG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.