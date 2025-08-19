Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, THO, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 66,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 3,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 7,971 contracts, representing approximately 797,100 underlying shares or approximately 107.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 3,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

