Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, PSKY, MRNA

November 11, 2025 — 02:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 77,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 179.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) saw options trading volume of 39,977 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,300 underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 90,940 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 34,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, PSKY options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

