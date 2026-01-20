Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, META, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 68,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 208,219 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 146.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 6,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 933,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 52,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

