Markets
APP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APP, META, TSLA

January 20, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 68,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 208,219 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 146.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 6,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 933,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 52,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, META options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding HIE
 SHV market cap history
 LEAF YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding HIE-> SHV market cap history-> LEAF YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
META
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.