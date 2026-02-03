Markets
APO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APO, MGNI, ETN

February 03, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 13,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,600 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 9,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 13,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APO options, MGNI options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PEOP Historical Stock Prices
 BCAR Insider Buying
 PW Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PEOP Historical Stock Prices-> BCAR Insider Buying-> PW Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO
MGNI
ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.