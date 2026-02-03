Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APO, MGNI, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 13,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,600 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 9,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 13,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, MGNI options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

