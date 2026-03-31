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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, AMTM, EXP

March 31, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 23,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) options are showing a volume of 16,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) options are showing a volume of 4,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, AMTM options, or EXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks
 GATEU Historical Stock Prices
 DRIP Returns Calculator

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Stocks-> GATEU Historical Stock Prices-> DRIP Returns Calculator-> More articles by this source->

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APLS
AMTM
EXP

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