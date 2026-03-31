Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, AMTM, EXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 23,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) options are showing a volume of 16,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) options are showing a volume of 4,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, AMTM options, or EXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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