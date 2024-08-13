Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APGE, NU, JNJ

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 151,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 59,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APGE options, NU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
Funds Holding NTIP
FNIO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.