APGE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APGE, NU, JNJ

August 13, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE), where a total of 2,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 151,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 59,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
