Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APGE, NU, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE), where a total of 2,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 151,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 59,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

