Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, UNH, SPGI

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 37,403 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 7,013 contracts, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANET options, UNH options, or SPGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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