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ANET

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, UNH, SPGI

May 05, 2026 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 30,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 37,403 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 7,013 contracts, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, UNH options, or SPGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
 RBA Next Dividend Date
 Cheap Stocks To Watch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons-> RBA Next Dividend Date-> Cheap Stocks To Watch-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
UNH
SPGI

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