Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANDE, PYPL, KMX

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,445 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 17,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
