Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANDE, PYPL, KMX

January 27, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), where a total of 1,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 265,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,445 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 17,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANDE options, PYPL options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
