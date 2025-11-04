Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANDE, KRYS, CRWD

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), where a total volume of 2,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 224,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 2,033 contracts, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 16,891 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

