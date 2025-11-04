Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANDE, KRYS, CRWD

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 2,033 contracts, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 16,891 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
