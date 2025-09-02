Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, TGT, BA

September 02, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 281,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 57,728 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 41,715 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

