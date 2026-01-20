Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, BA

January 20, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 326,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 15,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 60,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,436 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, NVDA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RF Split History
 VRML Insider Buying
 EVGO Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RF Split History-> VRML Insider Buying-> EVGO Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NVDA
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.