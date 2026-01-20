Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 326,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 15,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 60,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,436 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

