Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, MSFT, NVDA

April 07, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 232,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 08, 2026, with 16,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 165,851 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring April 08, 2026, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 908,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 08, 2026, with 51,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MSFT options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
 Institutional Holders of MIGI
 Contrarian Outlook

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds-> Institutional Holders of MIGI-> Contrarian Outlook-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MSFT
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.