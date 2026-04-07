Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, MSFT, NVDA

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 165,851 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring April 08, 2026, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 908,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 08, 2026, with 51,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MSFT options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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