AMGN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, DJT, AR

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 15,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 51,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 24,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 24,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 19,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

