Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, RTX, PWR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 172,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 13,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 33,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,882 contracts, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, RTX options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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