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AMD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, RTX, PWR

March 17, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 172,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 33,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,882 contracts, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, RTX options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of OMF
 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of OMF-> Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
RTX
PWR

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