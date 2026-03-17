Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, RTX, PWR

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 33,844 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,882 contracts, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, RTX options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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