Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, MO, LLY

March 24, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 267,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 14,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 67,403 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 15,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 18,822 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, MO options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Analyst Actions
 LLY market cap history
 Materials Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Actions-> LLY market cap history-> Materials Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
MO
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.