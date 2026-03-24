Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, MO, LLY

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 67,403 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 15,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 18,822 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:
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