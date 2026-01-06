Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, ALMS, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 464,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 46.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 26,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Alumis Inc (Symbol: ALMS) options are showing a volume of 16,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.2% of ALMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of ALMS. Below is a chart showing ALMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 37,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

