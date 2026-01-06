Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, ALMS, ETSY

Alumis Inc (Symbol: ALMS) options are showing a volume of 16,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.2% of ALMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of ALMS. Below is a chart showing ALMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 37,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALMS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDC Investor
Funds Holding PGLC
Funds Holding VIE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.