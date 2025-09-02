Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, AA, VZ

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 50,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 9,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,100 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 21,306 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 63,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 19,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

