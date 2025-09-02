Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, AA, VZ

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 21,306 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 63,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 19,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
