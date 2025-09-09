Markets
ALK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, GOOGL, AMZN

September 09, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 21,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,700 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 315,712 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 17,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 297,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 35,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, GOOGL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GOOG
 AstroNova Next Earnings Date
 IBM Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GOOG-> AstroNova Next Earnings Date-> IBM Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALK
GOOGL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.