Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, GOOGL, AMZN

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 315,712 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 17,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 297,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 35,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
