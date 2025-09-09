Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, GOOGL, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 21,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 9,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,700 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 315,712 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 17,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 297,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 35,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, GOOGL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

