Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, DAVE, WAL

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 3,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 7,958 contracts, representing approximately 795,800 underlying shares or approximately 76% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALK options, DAVE options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
