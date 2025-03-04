Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, DAVE, WAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 20,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 3,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 7,958 contracts, representing approximately 795,800 underlying shares or approximately 76% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

