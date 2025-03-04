News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, DAVE, WAL

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 20,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 3,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 7,958 contracts, representing approximately 795,800 underlying shares or approximately 76% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, DAVE options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
