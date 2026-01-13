Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, PEN, LHX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 14,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 2,210 contracts, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) options are showing a volume of 5,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PEN options, or LHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

