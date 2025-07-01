Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AIV, TSLA, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV), where a total of 24,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 218.3% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 24,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 97,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 261,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 16,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

