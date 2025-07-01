Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AIV, TSLA, COIN

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 97,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 261,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 16,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIV options, TSLA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWO
Funds Holding KIPO
COMP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.