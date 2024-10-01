Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AI, KTOS, AMG

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 4,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) options are showing a volume of 865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, KTOS options, or AMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: REG RSI
Funds Holding PWP
Funds Holding UTMD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.