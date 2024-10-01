News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AI, KTOS, AMG

October 01, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 24,802 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 4,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) options are showing a volume of 865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, KTOS options, or AMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

