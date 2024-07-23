Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, RS, COIN

Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 10,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 159,572 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 198.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 12,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AHCO options, RS options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
Western Alliance Historical Earnings
Institutional Holders of KMDA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.