Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, RS, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total volume of 31,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 311.1% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 15,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 10,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 159,572 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 198.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 12,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

