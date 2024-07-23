News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, RS, COIN

July 23, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total volume of 31,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 311.1% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 15,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 10,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 159,572 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 198.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 12,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AHCO options, RS options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
