Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, BASE, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total of 12,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 5,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 45,509 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

