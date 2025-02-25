Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, BASE, UNH

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 5,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 45,509 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AHCO options, BASE options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding ORCC
ACNT Insider Buying
Funds Holding CIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.