News & Insights

Markets
AHCO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, BASE, UNH

February 25, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total of 12,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 5,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 45,509 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AHCO options, BASE options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ORCC
 ACNT Insider Buying
 Funds Holding CIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ORCC-> ACNT Insider Buying-> Funds Holding CIL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AHCO
BASE
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.