Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, XOM, VAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 45,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 106,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) options are showing a volume of 6,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

