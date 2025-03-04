Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, IRBT, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 38,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 9,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,948 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

