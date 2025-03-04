News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, IRBT, UPST

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 38,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 9,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,948 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, IRBT options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
