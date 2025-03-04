Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, IRBT, UPST

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 9,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,948 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
