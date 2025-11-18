Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFL, MPC, TNK

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 12,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) saw options trading volume of 2,397 contracts, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFL options, MPC options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
