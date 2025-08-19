Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADI, CRDO, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 16,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 16,880 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,000 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 7,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

