Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, KBH, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 23,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 7,893 contracts, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 39,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 23,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KBH options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

