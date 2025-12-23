Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, DKNG, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 28,347 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,006 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 8,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,600 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 5,575 contracts, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares or approximately 46% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

