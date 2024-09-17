Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ACN, SOC, YUM

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 4,306 contracts, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 7,724 contracts, representing approximately 772,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
