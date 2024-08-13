News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ACI, AVPT, MSGS

August 13, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total volume of 20,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,300 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) options are showing a volume of 8,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

