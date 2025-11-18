Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, NVDA, RMD

November 18, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 396,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 30,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 63,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 9,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NVDA options, or RMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
