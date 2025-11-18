Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, NVDA, RMD

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 63,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 9,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NVDA options, or RMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XLRN Options Chain
RDN Insider Buying
Funds Holding RNAZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.