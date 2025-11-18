Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, NVDA, RMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 396,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 30,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 63,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 9,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

