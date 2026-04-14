Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, MSTR, BTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 852,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 85.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026 , with 84,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 380,446 contracts, representing approximately 38.0 million underlying shares or approximately 207.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 17,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 158,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 24,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, MSTR options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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