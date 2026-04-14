Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, MSTR, BTDR

April 14, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 852,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 85.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 84,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 380,446 contracts, representing approximately 38.0 million underlying shares or approximately 207.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 17,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 158,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 24,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, MSTR options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Alerts
 Institutional Holders of RVPH
 Holdings Channel Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Alerts-> Institutional Holders of RVPH-> Holdings Channel Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSTR
BTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.