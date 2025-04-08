Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 880,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 88.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 31,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 581,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 40,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 146.1 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 57,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

